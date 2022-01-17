With his comments in Shownieuws, Albert Verlinde did not want to ‘bundle’ Humberto Tan with the cross-border behavior at The Voice . The showbiz expert stated this in the program tonight, after Tan had filed a complaint against Verlinde for defamation or slander.











Verlinde had mentioned Tan as ‘an example of the corporate culture that prevailed at RTL at the time’. He said he had ‘not realized that people would lump this together during the weekend of those heavy suspicions’. He attributes this to ‘the dynamics of the past few days’.

The showbiz expert emphasizes that Tan is not to blame for undesirable behaviour. Verlinde is also waiting to see whether Tan will proceed with the report.

Messages

Verlinde accused Tan in it yesterday Show news from sending cross-border messages to his female guests. According to Verlinde, Tan had ‘tend to contact women who were nice after the broadcast’. Tan responded directly to this via Twitter. ,,What a cold! Pure libel. After the broadcast, I thanked all guests via app: men and women. Nothing further to do with The Voice.”

Saturday it became clear that The Voice of Holland vwill not be broadcast for the time being due to reports about possible sexually transgressive behavior and abuse of power. RTL and producer ITV have launched an independent investigation into the allegations. Band leader Jeroen Rietbergen subsequently acknowledged that he has had relationships of a ‘sexual nature’ with women involved in the program. The Voice coach Ali B has been reported to, allegedly by a former candidate of the program.