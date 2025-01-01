With the usual role of the Strauss, polkas and waltzes will make classical music fans vibrate
For approximately two hours, classical music fans will be able to enjoy an event that, every January 1, is essential to start the new year: the New Year’s concert in Vienna.
With the baton of Riccardo Mutiwho will be leading the gala, the program chosen by the Vienna Philharmonic will combine, as always, the waltzes, polkas and brands so typical of this concert, which will end with two eternal themes: the beautiful Blue Danube and the Radetzky March, by Johann Strauss Son and Father respectively.
New Year’s Concert Program 2025
With the Freedom March and the Radetzky March by Johan Strauss Jr. as a culmination. Between the days we will also enjoy eight pieces by Strauss Jr., on the occasion of his bicentennial. The creations performed this January 1st will try to capture what was not achieved in previous years and give, as far as possible, a certain innovation to a concert rooted in tradition.
-
11:15 start of the concert
-
1 Johann Strauss I
-
Freedom March, op. 226
-
2 Josef Strauss
-
Swallows from a town in Austria. Waltz, op. 164
-
3 Johann Strauss II
-
Demolition Men Polka, French Polka, Op. 269
-
4 Johann Strauss II
-
Waltz of the lagoon, op. 411
-
5 Edward Strauss
-
Airy and perfumed. Fast Polka, op. 206
-
6 Johann Strauss II
-
Overture to the operetta “The Gypsy Baron”
-
7 Johann Strauss II
-
Accelerations. Waltz, op. 234
-
8 Josef Hellmesberger (son)
-
Fidele Brüder. March of “The Girl with the Violets”
-
9 Constanze Geiger
-
Ferdinandus-Walzer, op. 10 (Arrangement: W. Dörner)
-
10 Johann Strauss II
-
Either One Or The Other, Fast Polka, op. 403
-
11 Josef Strauss
-
Transactions. Waltz, op. 184
-
12 Johann Strauss II
-
Ana’s Polka, op. 117
-
13 Johann Strauss II
-
Tritsch-Tratsch. Fast Polka, op. 214
-
14 Johann Strauss II
-
Wine, women and singing. Waltz, op. 333
-
Congratulations from the Maestro and the Philharmonic on the New Year
-
15 Johann Strauss Jr.
-
The Blue Danube – Waltz, op. 314 with Ballet
-
16 Johann Strauss Sr.
-
Radetzky March, op. 228
-
Closing sequence with Eurovision Fanfare/Hymn
-
13:45 End of the concert
The concert will take place at Golden Hall of the Austrian Wiener Musikverein in Viennawhich has hosted this type of musical events since January 6, 1870. And the Vienna National Ballet will liven up the break.
