List of works that will be played at the Vienna New Year’s Concert: the full program

With the usual role of the Strauss, polkas and waltzes will make classical music fans vibrate



01/01/2025



Updated at 08:02h.





For approximately two hours, classical music fans will be able to enjoy an event that, every January 1, is essential to start the new year: the New Year’s concert in Vienna.

With the baton of Riccardo Mutiwho will be leading the gala, the program chosen by the Vienna Philharmonic will combine, as always, the waltzes, polkas and brands so typical of this concert, which will end with two eternal themes: the beautiful Blue Danube and the Radetzky March, by Johann Strauss Son and Father respectively.

New Year’s Concert Program 2025

With the Freedom March and the Radetzky March by Johan Strauss Jr. as a culmination. Between the days we will also enjoy eight pieces by Strauss Jr., on the occasion of his bicentennial. The creations performed this January 1st will try to capture what was not achieved in previous years and give, as far as possible, a certain innovation to a concert rooted in tradition.

11:15 start of the concert

1 Johann Strauss I

Freedom March, op. 226

2 Josef Strauss

Swallows from a town in Austria. Waltz, op. 164

3 Johann Strauss II

Demolition Men Polka, French Polka, Op. 269

4 Johann Strauss II

Waltz of the lagoon, op. 411

5 Edward Strauss

Airy and perfumed. Fast Polka, op. 206

6 Johann Strauss II

Overture to the operetta “The Gypsy Baron”

7 Johann Strauss II

Accelerations. Waltz, op. 234

8 Josef Hellmesberger (son)

Fidele Brüder. March of “The Girl with the Violets”

9 Constanze Geiger

Ferdinandus-Walzer, op. 10 (Arrangement: W. Dörner)

10 Johann Strauss II

Either One Or The Other, Fast Polka, op. 403

11 Josef Strauss

Transactions. Waltz, op. 184

12 Johann Strauss II

Ana’s Polka, op. 117

13 Johann Strauss II

Tritsch-Tratsch. Fast Polka, op. 214

14 Johann Strauss II

Wine, women and singing. Waltz, op. 333

Congratulations from the Maestro and the Philharmonic on the New Year

15 Johann Strauss Jr.

The Blue Danube – Waltz, op. 314 with Ballet

16 Johann Strauss Sr.

Radetzky March, op. 228

Closing sequence with Eurovision Fanfare/Hymn

13:45 End of the concert

The concert will take place at Golden Hall of the Austrian Wiener Musikverein in Viennawhich has hosted this type of musical events since January 6, 1870. And the Vienna National Ballet will liven up the break.