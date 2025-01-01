There is no doubt that 2024 could have been, since Chiara Ferragni is one of the influencers most important in the world, and especially in Italy and the rest of Mediterranean Europe, its worst year. And, furthermore, for practically all purposes, it began with a very serious professional image problem —which in her case as a content creator, although she has also become a businesswoman over time, is fatal— and it was followed by one of the most notorious divorces of the last 12 months, the one between him and Fedez.

But let’s start at the beginning, PandoroGatea case so famous at the end of December 2023 that had its greatest consequences in 2024. For Christmas 2023, Ferragni teamed up with the Balocco company to create and promote a pandoro (traditional sweet of these holidays) with the name of the influencer.

Although the usual price of this cake does not reach 4 euros, theirs cost almost ten euros, although there was a reason for this: consumers were given to understand that, by purchasing it, were contributing to a donation to the Regina Margherita Hospital in Turin to acquire new machinery for the treatment of children with osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma. Sales were massive and the Cremona companies raised more than a million euros.

However, Italy’s Competition and Market Guarantee Authority (AGCOM) fined Ferragni and the Balocco company shortly after. Between the two companies that manage the Ferragni brands and rights, Fenice and TBS Crew had to pay, respectively, 400,000 and 675,000 euros, and Balocco another 420,000 euros for “unfair commercial practice”, given that the donation to the hospital had been made months before, it was only 50,000 euros and not a cent of all the income had gone back to the Regina Margherita Hospital.

Ferragni’s false beneficence wreaked havoc on his public image, losing several hundred thousand dollars in a matter of days. followers —at that time he had more than 29 million and now it has just exceeded 28.6 million—, having to apologize and ensuring that he would return the million euros to the Turin health center. But The damage was enormous and many companies began to cut their ties with it, such as the Italian glasses giant Safilo or the stationery company Pigma, which unilaterally resolved its collaboration and which Chiara announced that she would sue.

Because, among other things, he saw his empire falter—he went more than two weeks without publishing anything. His PandoroGate caused Italy to declare war on the influencerswith a new regulation that intended end hidden advertising and improve transparency on social networks of those content creators who have more than one million followers and have made at least 24 publications in a year and fines that could reach 600,000 euros.

While all this was happening, the personal life of the Cremonese woman was faltering. “We love each other, but it is a strong crisis,” would be Chiara’s first words after her breakup, after eight years of relationship, with the rapper Fedez, father of her two children, Leone, born in March 2018, and Vittoria, who also came into the world in March, but in 2021. The musician had left the house and although they officially stated that there were “things that are better to keep within the family”, the separation was a matter of weeks.

In fact, Fedez would cry in front of the cameras in his first interview after the breakup, denying the rumors that there were third parties and explaining that the problems they had gone through, like his pancreatic cancer, going through couples therapy, the loss of his pet or his own PandoroGatethey had weighed down their love. The definitive end took place in May, on the businesswoman’s 37th birthday, which she spent with her family but without the one who had been her partner for almost a decade.

In case there was any doubt, it seemed that the crisis had swept away any trace of love from the now extinct marriage —They got married in 2019—, given that shortly after they stopped following each other on social media, precisely coinciding with Fedez publicly presenting his new partner, the French model Garance Authié, with whom he was caught walking hand in hand at the Monaco Grand Prix.

This led to behavior within the couple that caused some discomfort among their followers, since it was evident that they were using “weapons” between them. Fedez banned the influencer to show the faces of Leone and Vittoria on his networks, which coming from someone who had starred in a reality with them it was strange, although not so strange if you take into account that it was aware that Chiara’s publications with her children are the ones that have the most interactions. For his part, Ferragni did not allow the musician to see his children’s new golden retriever, Paloma, and made him bring Silvio, a puppy of the same breed, into his house.

For this reason, and because Ferragni was ‘hunted’ with Andrea Bisciotti, an Italian doctor, the vacations of both of them separately and taking turns with their children were quite strange for their followers. To this we must add that Fedez suffered internal bleeding and that Chiara tried to settle the controversy over her alleged scam announcing that it would allocate 5% of its useful profits to the social enterprise I Bambini della Fate.

But the year was not over at all: while the blogger reappeared in Madrid after the summer and claimed to feel “free”, a model and influencer Italian, Taylor Mega, stated that she had an affair with Fedez while still married because that marriage was “an open relationship.” And if it seemed that the year could not get worse, the Milan Prosecutor’s Office observed signs of fraud in the investigations into Chiara in Christmas campaigns prior to 2023.

It was a moment in his life when, if Ferragni put on a circus… Because although the influencer He tried to control the repercussions, each interaction was a controversy. As an example, his message of support for the victims of the DANA of Valencia, which although correct, the fact that Immediately afterwards promoting a crocodile bag did not sit particularly well. At least, yes, in matters of the heart the situation calmed down: she reached a separation agreement with Fedez at the same time that she was caught kissing Giovanni Tronchetti, one of the richest businessmen in Italy.

The latest news about her, which obviously hopes that 2025 will be somewhat more benevolent and without so many vital setbacks, is that it has reached an agreement with consumers after the Pandoros fraud, so it is going to donate “200,000 euros to an entity” related to victims of gender violence, as well as two other sums, one for the buyers of the sweet and another for legal expenses.