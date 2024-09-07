Peskov: Russia has enough strength and resources to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region and protect people

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov commented on the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

The Kremlin declared Russia’s strength to resist the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Peskov declared Russia’s ability to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region, as well as to protect Belgorod from the Ukrainian military. “Yes,” the Kremlin representative assured in response to a corresponding question.

Earlier, Peskov said that “forays like the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region” escalate tensions to the limit. According to him, many countries of the collective West are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine. Peskov also emphasized that there is cause for concern in connection with this situation.

Russia has already begun to respond to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ sortie

According to the press secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the country has already begun to respond to the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region. He emphasized that at the moment, the Russian Armed Forces are taking decisive steps on the battlefield. Peskov expressed confidence that efforts to repel the Ukrainian Armed Forces attack will continue.

The answer is already happening. Why do you think this is a one-time event? Dmitry Peskov Putin’s press secretary

Before this, the Kremlin representative assured that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region would not go unanswered. “We are not talking about a separate decision here, of course, such hostile actions cannot go unanswered,” he explained.

Putin called it his duty to protect residents of Kursk region

Putin called on the Russian army to throw the enemy out of the Kursk region. In his opinion, now we should think about the people who are going through serious trials and suffering from terrorist attacks.

The sacred duty of the Russian Armed Forces is to drive the enemy out of the Kursk region and protect citizens Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The Russian leader added that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had failed to achieve their goals, and that the Russian military had stabilized the situation. In addition, they had begun to gradually “squeeze Ukrainian troops out of the border areas.”

Before that, Putin named the result of the attack on the Kursk region for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. According to him, after the attack on the Russian border, Kyiv weakened itself, which is why Russia’s offensive accelerated, and Russian society consolidated.

Russia rules out talks with Ukraine after Ukrainian Armed Forces attack

Putin expressed confidence that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region would fail. He admitted that after this Kiev “will have a desire to move to peace talks and resolve these issues by peaceful means, not just in words.”

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that after the invasion of the Kursk region, negotiations with Ukraine are excluded. Until this moment, there was a danger of a negotiating trap, into which Russia could fall “under certain circumstances.”

On August 6, Ukraine launched a massive attack on the Kursk region. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the border town of Sudzha, after which they began storming the state border. As a result, the Ukrainian military managed to enter Russian territory and take control of a number of settlements.