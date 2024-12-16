After each day, in Al final de la Palmera, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



09/16/2024



Updated 12/16/2024 at 2:42 p.m.





opinion time in ABC of Seville and At the end of the Palmera. The new season starts this Monday, this time in audio format. The Backlash +Palmeraspace to assess the current situation of Real Betis in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editors of Seville.

Real Betis opened the LaLiga record of victories by winning 2-0 against Leganés with goals from Abde and Vitor Roque. The day when William Carvalho He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon. Now it remains to be seen if the Heliópolis entity is going to sign a footballer to cover the Portuguese’s absence.

El Contragolpe +Palmera is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Al Final de la Palmera. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.

