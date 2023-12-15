Friday, December 15, 2023, 7:37 p.m.



Being part of the army involves passing some tough tests. For example, the pilots of the Spanish Air and Space Army must be perfectly prepared to go into action at any time, but also to withstand the extreme conditions they face while carrying out these missions. It is for this reason that they must undergo strict training.

One of the main risks that pilots must face when driving one of these airplanes is the high speeds they reach and the sudden turns they experience, which produce a curious physical phenomenon that causes the cabin to multiply. force of gravity known as G-force, a unit of measurement of acceleration relative to the standard gravitational force, so they must be able to withstand high pressures on their bodies. In fact, these conditions are so extreme that there are cases in which pilots can faint.

The X account (formerly Twitter) of the Air and Space Army has shared a video in which it shows how the pilots who finish the 4th year at the General Air Academy of San Javier carry out this test. In the 'post' you can see two of the students inside the structure in which this test is carried out, but also the outside part where you can see the speed that this device reaches.

Our fighter pilots undergo really tough training. When they finish the 4th year in the #AGA They perform this test 👇🏽 to familiarize the pilot with G forces in combat. pic.twitter.com/qnCqfQKoJt — Air and Space Army (@EjercitoAire) December 15, 2023

This training serves to strengthen the neck, abdomen and legs and develop breathing techniques to help maintain blood pressure in the brain and prevent loss of consciousness.

Generally, the gravitational force of the Earth that we are accustomed to is 1G, although there are occasional situations in which we are exposed to a greater force, such as during the sudden acceleration of a vehicle or when riding a ride. . However, fighter pilots must endure up to 9G, which can cause certain effects such as G-induced loss of consciousness, since blood from the brain moves to other parts of the body, resulting in reduced oxygen. receiving.