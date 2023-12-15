The publisher of the British newspaper, the Daily Mirror, owed Prince Harry 140,600 pounds (about 178,000 US dollars) in damages for articles that included information collected through hacking of his phone messages.

Prince Harry, through his lawyer, welcomed the conviction of the publisher of The Mirror, describing the ruling as a “great day for the truth” and a “warning” directed to the tabloids, and promised to continue defending himself in the judiciary.

On behalf of the Duke of Sussex, lawyer David Sherborne read a statement before the Supreme Court in London, in which he said, “Today’s ruling gives me the right and confidence,” adding that “the mission continues.”

“This is a great day for truth,” said the youngest son of King Charles III, 39.

He added, “The case is not only about piracy, but also about the systematic practice of illegal and abhorrent behavior, followed by the concealment and destruction of evidence.”

The prince continued, “I hope that the court's decisions will serve as a warning to all large institutions that resorted to these practices and then lied about them,” noting that in recent years he and his family had been victims of “defamation,” “intimidation methods,” and “journalistic retaliation.”

The judge stated that 15 out of 33 controversial articles included in the trial included information collected as a result of hacking the phones of the youngest son of King Charles and a number of those close to him.

He pointed out that Prince Harry's phone messages were hacked “in a primitive manner.”

The judge noted Prince Harry's “tendency” to believe that “everything published was the result of voicemail hacking” because the practice “was widely adopted at the time.” However, this method was not “the only journalistic tool adopted at that stage.”

The judge also spoke of the “ordeal” Harry went through “due to illegal activity against him and those close to him.”

During the trial, the youngest son of King Charles testified for eight hours during two days of sessions last June.

Prince Harry is waging a war on the tabloids, as he holds them responsible for the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a traffic accident in 1997 in the French capital, Paris, when photo hunters were pursuing her.