It is almost smaller than its name: Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit. It is the miniature supercomputer that Nvidia has presented to perform specific tasks generative artificial intelligence. The unique device fits in the palm of a hand. But it is not only small in size, but also in price, since it starts at just 249 dollars, or about 237 euros at the current exchange rate. The equipment will be of interest not so much to individuals as to hobbyists, researchers, students and technology and programming enthusiasts.

The objective of the project behind this interesting compact microcomputer dedicated to AI is to provide a flexible, high-performance platform for experimentation. Compared to the first design that appeared some time ago, the new solution improves performance almost twice, operational capacity by 70% and memory bandwidth by 50%. However, the price reduces to halffrom $499 to $249; another demonstration of strength from Nvidia, which has become the benchmark in the segment in recent years and has increased its value exponentially, despite some problems and obstacles along the way

What is this device for?

It can be adapted to a wide range of applications, mainly the development of chatbots based on large language models or the creation of so-called AI agents for specific tasks, or even to stay on board more complex projects, such as automated systems or as robot brains.

The spine of hardware It is made up of the dedicated module Jetson Orin Nano 8 GB (LPDDR5), an NVIDIA Ampere video card (1024 CUDA cores and 32 Tensor cores) and a 6-core Arm processor (Cortex-A78AE v8.2 64-bit). Up to four sensors can be connected, such as video cameras, but also SD-type memory cards and NVMe drives. As you have probably already noticed, it is therefore not a desktop computer like your classic PC, but rather a ready-to-use support device. for creatives and geeks. Here is the page from Nvidia from which you can order the computer.

