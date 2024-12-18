The Criminal Court 6 of Granada has sentenced the former mayor of El Pinar (Granada) Francisco Titos. The former president will have to comply two years in prison for sexual harassment and another of continued sexual assault against a councilor from his party, whom he will not be able to approach or communicate with for five years.

The sentence is final, given that it has been issued with the consent of the accused, who has recognized the factsand declares it proven that the victim “was subjected by the person under investigation to totally degrading treatment that included, on several occasions, submissions that attacked her sexual freedom.”

These events caused a “seriously intimidating, hostile and humiliating” situation in her, according to the sentence. This tells that it came to repeatedly sexually assaultwhich is why the victim required medical leave.

Resignation for personal reasons

The ruling also condemns the former mayor to compensate the victim with 25,000 eurosin addition to two years in prison – six months for the crime of sexual harassment and one and a half for sexual abuse. The events occurred between August 2022 and November 2023. The former mayor, from the PP, He submitted his resignation in November 2023a decision that he then attributed to personal reasons and that coincided with the time of notification of the complaint. He also left the game.

In a statement, the victim’s lawyer, María Gallego Cano, has been “satisfied” with the conviction, but has indicated his “concern” about the public treatment of the victims who denounce. “We cannot consent as a society to the victim being questioned and removed from public space,” he said.

According to the lawyer, the councilor states “not having been supported by your team of government” and that after receiving a medical discharge and returning to work last August, his delegated powers and financial remuneration were revoked.

The party, he said, “has not shown its support at any time. What’s more, claims to have been marginalized since she filed a complaint” and that she was urged not to attend a conference for equality, given that the former mayor, who had a restraining order against her, would attend. The councilor has also recriminated the attitude of an association of which she was voluntary and of which “She was expelled for no reason after his complaint was made public.”