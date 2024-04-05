













League of Legends is in the last phase of its LLA 2024 tournament. The finalist teams are Movistar R7 and Estral Sports, who will battle again in the arena for the title of the best team in Latam. The date and place of the big confrontation has been decided, I'll tell you the details so you don't miss it.

The best teams in the LLA League of Legends They will face each other next Saturday, April 6, 2024. The bets between Estral Sports and Movistar R7 have already been made.

As always, the LLA tournament will be available on social networks and official platforms of League of Legends LATAM, so you can tune in from there to the battle in the arena and other exclusive material. The schedules for the different Latin American countries are as follows:

Mexico: 16 hours.

16 hours. The Savior: 16 hours.

16 hours. Costa Rica: 16 hours.

16 hours. Nicaragua: 16 hours.

16 hours. Honduras: 16 hours.

16 hours. Guatemala: 16 hours.

16 hours. Peru: 17 hours.

17 hours. Ecuador: 17 hours.

17 hours. Colombia: 17 hours.

17 hours. Panama: 17 hours.

17 hours. Venezuela: 18 hours.

18 hours. Dominican Republic: 18 hours.

18 hours. Puerto Rico: 18 hours.

18 hours. Venezuela: 18 hours.

18 hours. Paraguay: 18 hours.

18 hours. Bolivia: 18 hours.

18 hours. Cuba: 18 hours.

18 hours. Chili: 19 hours.

19 hours. Argentina: 19 hours.

Also, remember that each team has its own networks, so you can find more information there.

Both teams have the big victories behind them, howeverfans expect a little more from Estral Sports, Will they succeed in an epic way or will everything be dense? We know that in the arena everything becomes chaotic, let's hope that both teams give their best.

Source: Riot Games

Worlds 2024 is still missing, however, Arcade 2 will be in full challenge, this year brings good luck for us. Let's see who is crowned in the LLA 2024.

League of Legends: Where to watch the LLA 2024 final?

Remember that There are several official and free platforms through which you can watch the epic battle: on Youtube,Twitch; In addition, everything is shared immediately on their Twitter account, follow them here so you don't miss any details.

