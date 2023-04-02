Sunday, April 2, 2023, 18:04





Wicker is a material widely used in ancient times that you have surely seen in your grandparents’ house and that is still used to decorate. Chairs, baskets or tables are made with these natural fibers that are obtained from the willow to bring a rustic touch to the home. The main designer brands continue to offer all kinds of wicker items. But it is a delicate material that many times we do not know how to clean so as not to damage it.

Wicker requires special care in its cleaning and you cannot resort to any product to remove dirt. Chairs that are used regularly tend to stain more easily. That is why it is essential not to leave this task for a long time since otherwise it will cost you more to get rid of the stains. Also, if the wicker furniture and objects are not kept clean, they will have an ugly appearance that will spoil the aesthetics of your living room or bathroom.

Dust



The main agent that must be removed from your wicker furniture is dust. These particles that settle on the surface of the house, in addition to being unpleasant, are annoying for allergy sufferers. It is advisable not to forget and do this cleaning periodically because the holes in the wicker will make it easier for dust to accumulate. As Mapfre points out, the wicker can get wet but it is not convenient to put it under the tap or subject it to the pressure of the hoses. That’s why you can apply water on them if you use a cloth. The best way to remove dust is to use a vacuum cleaner that has different nozzles to access all the gaps. If you do not have this device at home, you will have to do it manually with a damp, lint-free cloth.

How to get rid of stains



Removing stains is the most difficult task in housework. And in the case of wicker, as it is a delicate material, you will not be able to use any cleaning product because otherwise you will end up damaging your furniture. First you should try to remove the stains with a damp cloth. If you don’t get it with this method, Mapfre offers a series of cleaning tricks to get rid of stains.

– Water and salt. With these two products that you already have at home you can remove stains. In a teaspoon of hot water add coarse salt and put the mixture on the stain. Then, rub with a lint-free cloth and let air dry in an area that is out of direct sunlight.

– Detergent. To remove stains on your wicker furniture, you can use a neutral detergent that you use to wash your dishes. Pour the liquid on the stain and rub with a rag. You can repeat the operation because with this product you will not damage the material.

– Ammonia. For more stubborn stains you can mix detergent with a few drops of ammonia. Rub the stain and let air dry.