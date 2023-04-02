Formula 1 | Father whips young Verstappen mercilessly forward – ‘It was normal for me’

Father Verstappen recognized his son’s talent early on and pushed him forward.

Double F1 world champion Max Verstappen was an exceptional talent already at a young age. This became clear to the whole world in 2015 at the latest, when he became an F1 race driver at only 16 years old.

In the documentary series about Verstappen’s life, which will be published on Sunday, the Dutchman’s growth from a young troublemaker to a champion will be reviewed. Viaplay Max Verstappen – Anatomy of a champion In the series, in addition to the main character, e.g. father If Verstappen as well as Red Bull’s advisor, who rose to an influential role in the driver’s career Helmut Marko.

If Verstappen is already remembered Jyrki Järvilehton as a challenger and finally a supplanter in the Benetton team in 1994. After a good F1 career, he focused on guiding his young son’s career. Isä-Jos is still a regular face in the pits, and is not afraid to speak his mind when the time is right.

Already it has previously been known that Jos Verstappen guided his son forward sternly and purposefully.

In Max Verstappen’s biography Max Verstappen: The Inside Track on a Formula One Star describes how the boy grew up to become a world champion under the father’s instructions, which have been described as merciless.

The reason will be revealed in a new documentary series at the latest.

“It was clear from an early age that Max had a special gift. How he passed and saw things on the track, what instincts he had. I knew he was always really advanced for his age,” says Jos Verstappen.

If Verstappen doesn’t leave a candle under the bushel.

“I always had a clear vision of how he should drive. I coached him a lot when he was young. We always aimed for victory.”

“Father praised, but also still criticized, even if we won, if something didn’t go according to plan. It was very difficult at times.”

The father jokes afterwards that it was not difficult for the son to be strict.

“It was normal for me. You had to strive for perfection. I still do that. It’s impossible, but I want to strive for perfection. For example, this year I want to win every race, even though that probably won’t happen,” says Max Verstappen in the program.

However, it hasn’t always been just a twinkle in the eye. If Verstappen’s life has contained many violent incidents and confrontations, including with his own father.

Father and the boy also remember the early days in karting, when the two of them traveled from one race to another. If today both are allowed to enjoy themselves at the prame tables, at that time it was different.

A father and son are driving past a place where they met to eat in Austria.

“I always ate everything, even if I wasn’t hungry,” Max exclaims to his father.

“We always took potato salad and a steak. What were those ham strips anyway? Canned meat and offal,” the father recalls.

“I don’t know how I managed to binge eat. I ate pasta in the afternoons and evenings. Mountain food… Max continues.”

“Those foods would make you gain 90 kilos!”

Hard work paid off. Max Verstappen quickly progressed through the formula classes and debuted in F1 at the age of 16. He won his first competition at the age of 18.

