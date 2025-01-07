Apple It has made its place in Spain. It is very easy to take a walk through the streets of the country and find thousands of users who go with a model of iPhone in his hands. The American company, in each of its new devices, try to introduce new things to always be up to date. And not only, but he also does it with the constant iOS updates with functions that make your customers’ daily lives easier.

One of the most particular functions that the iPhone has is that of eye check. With it you can control the phone with your eyes. “A pointer appears on the screen that follows the movement of your eyes and, when you look at an item and fix your gaze, also called dwell, you perform an action, such as a touch,” Apple explains on its website.

How to activate iPhone eye control

This function use the front camera to get the best results. The most important thing is check that the lighting is good so that the camera can capture the face well. “The iPhone should be placed on a stable surface approximately half a meter away from your face,” the company says.

To activate it you need to go to ‘Settings’enter ‘Accessibility’ and ‘Eye tracking’. After this, you will have to follow all the instructions that appear to be able to calibrate the function. Apple says that you will have to follow with your eyes “the movement of the dot that will appear in different locations on the screen.”





When you fix your gaze on a specific location on the screen, the dwell pointer appears where you are looking and the timer starts. At the moment it finishes, the action of entering the selected item can be performed.

In the case of changing the position of the face or iPhone, it will be necessary start automatically eye tracking calibration. To do this, you will have to look at the upper left corner of the screen and fix your gaze. The dwell pointer and timer will appear there. When it is full, this calibration begins and you will have to follow all the steps that appear on the screen.

On the other hand, you can define some pointer options so that it responds to the look. For example, the smoothed, expand keyboard keys or auto hidewhich displays the eye tracking pointer when you fixate your gaze for a specific time. Apple claims that the pointer “automatically dims as your eyes move.” These are just some of the options this feature offers.