In Spain, the gastronomy sector has chefs who have achieved international fame. not only Dabiz Muñoz, Paco Roncero, Martin Berasategui or the Roca brothers. It is also Jordi Cruzchef of the ABaC restaurant and part of the jury of the iconic program Masterchef. In his power he has five Michelin Starsmaking him one of the chefs who has the most stars today.

However, he had to face the loss of a Michelin Star a year ago. At the 2024 Michelin Guide galaone of its restaurants, Angle, went from having two to only one.

She spoke about this moment on the podcast A solas con Vicky, by designer Vicky Martín Berrocal. The presenter, furthermore, was a participant in the fourth edition of Masterchef Celebrity. In the contest he shared the kitchen with Tamara Falcó, Boris Izaguirre and Anabel Alonso, among others.

Jordi Cruz, on losing a Michelin Star: “(Angle) has the same team as always”

Having a guest like Jordi Cruz on a program involves talking about gastronomy. Likewise, if you are a chef who has several Michelin Stars, you must address the issue of this distinction that so many chefs and workers of the industry want to get their hands on.

Jordi Cruz managed, with his Angle restaurant, to have two Michelin Stars. However, last year, he lost one of them. Regarding this fact, he confessed to the podcast host that “it is the only time in my life that Michelin it has upset me“.

Even so, he did not lose hope. In fact, “Angle is very linear. It has the same equipment as always and it is tiny. What it has done is improve, maybe not much, but he has since they gave him the second one, and he has never slowed down.”





Despite having been a surprise for the Catalan, he admitted that The decision was not a disappointment for him. and that he would never “question a verdict, even the bad ones help you improve“.

What is gained after obtaining a Michelin Star

There are people who believe that a restaurant makes more money after obtaining a Michelin Star. On this topic, Cruz was clear: “I don’t know.” What is perceived is “recognition and more people see you, but it can also be bad. Michelin rewards you for what you have done, but sometimes we get mixed up, we make mistakes and we screw up. You have to go slowlywith small steps forward, none back.

How many restaurants does Jordi Cruz currently have?

Jordi Cruz currently has four restaurants. The first is ABaC, its flagship. It is distinguished with three Michelin Stars and it is the most popular of all the ones it has.

The second is Angle. As we have pointed out, lost its second Michelin Star at the 2024 Michelin Guide gala and, to this day, still owns one.

The third is Tempo. Like Angle, It has a Michelin Star. The last one is Ten’s Tapas, Jordi Cruz’s most economical proposal and its gastronomic offer is oriented towards the tapas business.

