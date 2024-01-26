Although many of us associate WayForward with the Shante series today, the company has an extensive catalog of licensed games of mixed quality. In this way, a project that this studio was working on in 2007 recently came to light, and It is a parenting simulator focused on the world of Shrek.

Recently, Brandon Sheffield, head of Necrosoft Games, shared a nine-page document between WayForward, the developers, Activision, the publisher, and Dreamworks, the owners of the Shrek property, where they discuss the guidelines and plans for Shrek: Ogres & Dronkeys, a game for the Nintendo DS that ended up being forgotten by the public.

Here's a proposed 2007 “Shrek Babies” DS game from WayForward. complete with notes from Dreamworks. The internet archive is an important resource. https://t.co/UCcLUrqCGL pic.twitter.com/6qCQEjj1xQ — brandon sheffield / @brandon.insertcredit.com bsky (@necrosofty) January 26, 2024

In the document, the game in question is noted as Shrek: Kids, it is mentioned that the player would have the opportunity to raise four types of babies, including a gingerbread boy and a kitten in boots. Similarly, Suggestions for locations not used in the films are included, such as Merlin's Laboratory and Gepetto's Workshop. Along with this, you can see multiple handwritten notes and changes regarding the possible direction of the project.

These notations give an idea of ​​the do's and don'ts of Dreamworks Animation property. Here we find basic rules, such as “no eating gingerbread”, no “labeling the walls”, and not include anything that could be considered “too dangerous”, “or too dark”.

As you already know, Shrek: Ogres & Dronkeys came to the Nintendo DS in 2007 and, like other licensed games created by WayForward, general reception was mixed.. Today, the studio is in a different situation, and they have found a good balance between original games that are received with praise, such as River City Girlsand productions that were clearly made to pay the rent, like Bakugan: Champions of Vestoria.

On related topics, Limited Run Games announces a new physical edition of the best Shantae game. Likewise, a new Shantae title is already on the way.

Editor's Note:

The idea that WayForward worked on a Shrek parenting simulator is pretty funny. Like many of you, this is the first time I've heard about this title, and after seeing material, it's no secret why this installment has not become a cult experience.

Via: Brandon Sheffield