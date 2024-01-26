Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth It's the game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series with the best debut on Steam, and by a long shot. According to Steam data, in fact, the role-playing game has reached a peak of 34,344 concurrent players on Valve's platform. At the time of writing, there are 28,621 people connected.

That might seem like a tiny figure compared to other games, especially considering the numbers we're reporting these days for titles like Palworldbut for Like a Dragon it's actually a huge value.

The second best debut for the saga it is Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name which reached 13,737 contemporary users. We are talking about 40% compared to the current record of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which could obviously still grow with the arrival of the weekend.

If we look instead at the figures of Yakuza: Like a Dragon (i.e. the chapter preceding Infinite Wealth), we see that it stopped at 9,535 concurrent players on Steam. The saga is therefore leveling up, from game to game.

Obviously the number of concurrent users it does not indicate the number of copies soldbut at the very least it helps us understand what the average excitement level is for gaming on Steam.

It probably helps that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the highest rated chapter for the saga.