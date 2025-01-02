The beginning of the year “is a good time to set goals, but it is crucial to do it appropriately,” indicates the specialist in the area of ​​Digestive and Nutrition at Yazen, Dr. Mara Cerqueiro, who also ensures that Extreme lifestyle changes or restrictive diets can be “counterproductive” to lose weight.

Going from a sedentary life to very intense exercise or adopting strict diets can put your health at risk. “Small actions such as walking 30 minutes a day or choosing the stairs instead of the elevator are enough to make a difference in your health.“adds Dr. Cerqueiro.

When it comes to nutrition, opting for extreme solutions, such as miracle diets, can lead to nutritional deficiencies and frustration. “The key is to enjoy a balanced and varied diet that includes fruits, vegetables, proteins, carbohydrates and healthy fats,” explains the specialist.

Now, interest in losing weight is increasing and many people opt for quick solutions that, although tempting, can be harmful to health. Yazen experts warn that effective and sustainable weight loss requires a combination of moderate exercise, balanced eating and mental health care.

Likewise, specialists also recommend establish self-care routinessuch as meditation or recreational activities to find an emotional balance that makes it easier to achieve goals and reduce stress and anxiety. Finally, from Yazen, they advise prioritizing sustainable habits and seeking the support of specialists to transform New Year’s resolutions into lasting results.