Canvas by Èmile Signol that recreates the liberation of Jerusalem by the crusaders





José María Micófrom Barcelona in 1963, has just completed his Spanish translation of the capitoline triad of the italian epic with the publication of ‘Jerusalem liberated’ (1581), by Torquato Tasso (1544-1595). First of all, Micó translated ‘Orlando Furioso’, by Ludovico…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only