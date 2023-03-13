All ready for him FC Barcelona in what was the day 25 of the highest Spanish competition; The league. The Barcelona team visited the Athletic Club and everything painted for a high-tension delivery. All the signs were on and it is that both teams had an important need to win. over all the barca.
Xavi’s men were clear that getting the three points in san mames It would not be an easy thing, but if they succeeded, they looked more intensely at the prize that everyone is waiting for; the league trophy
The match started as promised; a lot of intensity from both teams, the Athletic very dynamic and suffocating in the exits of Barcelona, trying to cause errors and mistakes in order to take advantage of everything. Both teams warned but without much danger.
At the end of the first half, Barça opened the can thanks to a cross shot from raphinha which ended at the bottom of the net. Almost at the end of the second half, Athletic was left with the desire to shout a goal because it was annulled after reviewing the play in the VAR. Everything was invalidated by a hand during the play of the goal. Xavi’s Barcelona went to Barcelona with three gold points.
People were not left without reacting on social networks and we compiled the most ingenious and fun reactions and memes regarding the Barcelona match against Athletic Club. This is how Twitter reacted to Barça’s victory.
The Barcelona would arrive calmer to the next meeting against the Real Madrid in LaLiga. With this victory, Xavi’s men are breathing and now they will prepare everything for this great match that will surely paralyze the football world.
