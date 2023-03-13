Within the series of dragonball There are very powerful beings, but two of the most outstanding in this sense are Cell and Majin Buu, who made Goku and his friends suffer a lot.

By themselves they were very powerful, but how powerful would they be when fused together? A designer known as Victor Alfonso (@vitoalfonsoz) played with this idea, who for some time has been making designs inspired by the work of Akira Toriyama and other series.

The result of his idea can be seen in the image that accompanies this note. What this cartoonist did was merge Perfect Cell with Kid Buu, who are the maximum form of each of these villains from the series. z.

The result, according to this creative, is Cellbuzer. In a comment Victor Alfonso highlighted ‘ready to destroy universes and realities’. To the above, he added ‘my version of Cellbuzer first form’. So she’s already imagining something else.

Design not bad; It is clear that this artist has good technique and well imagined what a fusion of Perfect Cell and Kid Buu would be like in dragonball.

Obviously, this would not be possible according to the general canon of the series, since the first one was defeated by Gohan and none of his cells were left.

That at least until his reappearance in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. As for Kid Buu, his soul reincarnated as Uub. But the concept is something very attractive.

What is the new Cell from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero?

While Kid Buu’s fate is well known, Cell’s case is different and all because of what happened in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In this film he is a biomechanical creation of Dr. Hedo as a result of Magenta’s orders.

This uses as a base the data and design of the original Cell by Dr. Maki Hero. The idea behind its creation is for it to be the ultimate weapon of the reborn Red Patrol Navy.

Cell Max is a very powerful enemy, so Gohan, Piccolo, Goten and Trunks had to apply themselves thoroughly to defeat him. However, he was still not in his ultimate form.

According to some, if he had reached the ‘perfect’ state like the original, it would have been almost impossible to defeat him. in the manga of Dragon Ball Super more details will probably emerge about its origin and how Dr. Hedo learned to create it.

