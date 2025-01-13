Running out of battery on your cell phone has become one of the worst things that can happen to a person today, and this device has practically become another extension of our body, with which we no longer only use We communicate with our loved ones, but now we pay with it, we work with it and we entertain ourselves with it, among many other things.

The battery continues to be an Achilles heel for mobile phonessince despite much improvement in this aspect, degradation and expense mean that with the passage of time the charge lasts less and less. Furthermore, charging the phone takes time, and although manufacturers have also had a lot of influence on it, and with fast charging there are devices that do it in 40 minutes, this does not apply in all cases.

For this reason, a company called Swippitt seems to have hit the nail on the head with this super invention that they have just presented, and according to them they have the first instant loading system (not fast) of the world. In principle this invention has been designed to work with iPhone 14 models or higher, but its creators have assured that they are working to offer compatibility with “the most important Android brands”.

How Swippitt really works

The truth is that this promise of charging your phone in just two seconds has something of a trick, and that is that This device is equipped with five batterieswhich are always 100% charged thanks to software in charge of distributing the charge to keep them charged optimally, without overloading, and always being ready for replacement.

The trick is that You don’t really charge the battery, but when you put the phone in this object the case changeswhich incorporates a 3,500mAh battery that we can replace using a very simple extraction system, so Technically you are using a removable portable battery.

This battery system ensures you always have your mobile chargedHowever, we do not stop using a mobile phone that is constantly charging, something very harmful to the battery that the moment we stop using this system we will notice greatly in its degradation.