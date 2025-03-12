The National Police of Huelva has arrested six people, one of them minor, after the “violent” kidnapping of a man due, supposedly, to a drug -related debt contracted by a friend of the victim. In addition, this person was later threatened with white weapons For four of those arrested.

The so -called Operation ‘Marqués’ began after a call to room 091 in which it was reported that a person was being threatened. Already at the scene, the victim told the agents that he had been kidnapped previous days for A drug debt contracted For a friend of his, as indicated by the body in a note.

The agents arrested the four people and intervened a 18 -centimeter knife. After that, the Judicial Police Brigade began investigations to clarify the facts. After successive statement, it was concluded that the six arrested had participated in a rapture perpetrated days.

The victim made cash deliveries for several thousand euros to the alleged authors, was threatened by them on several occasions and was retained against their will and pointed in with a firearm In the head for his kidnappers at different times, he details the note.

Fruit of the investigation identified and arrested the intervenings in the kidnapping, which was committed with “a Great violence and intimidation Unusual. “The detainees made them available to the Court of Instruction number 3 of Huelva, acting on guard, which charged them the crimes of kidnapping and coercion and decreed freedom with charges, in addition to the order of departure over the victim.