Result Alert | S-pankki issued a positive profit warning – in the background of the strong profit development at the beginning of the year

The bank owned by the S group estimates that its operating profit for the whole of 2024 will reach almost the previous year’s level.

Earlier, S-bank expected that its full-year operating profit would decrease by an estimated quarter compared to the previous year. The bank’s operating profit was 147.4 million euros last year.

S bank says in its press release that the reason for raising the profit outlook is the strong profit development at the beginning of the year. In addition, it says that it has refined its assessment of the development of net interest income during the second half of 2024.

However, the bank’s result for 2024 will be burdened by the costs arising from the Handelsbanken business deal.

S-bank also points out that, despite the initial positive signs, there is still uncertainty surrounding the development of its operating environment.

S-bank will announce its January–September 2024 interim report on November 7.