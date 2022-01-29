Jalisco.- Twelve people, including 8 men and 4 women (2 of them minors), died in a serious accidentThis Saturday morning, January 29, on the León-Aguascalientes highway in the vicinity of Lagos de Moreno, in the state of Jalisco, which also left 11 people injured.

The San Juan pilgrims They were traveling aboard a van that offered trips to tourists from the State of Mexico in Toluca manned by 23 people, which was completely destroyed after suffering the crash and rollover A few minutes after 7:00 a.m. this Saturday, at kilometer 35, the injured people were the ones who called the 9-1-1 emergency number to request help.

Different emergency corporations from both the municipality and the Lakes of Moreno, from the state of Jalisco, as well as from the municipality of León, Guanajuato.

After about five hours of rescue and extraction of the deceased, Jalisco Civil Protection reported that 8 men and 4 women died at the scene, 2 of them minors “as well as one more person being treated at the hospital, in addition to 10 injured.”

This is how the truck where 12 pilgrims died in Jalisco | Photo: Carolina Solís/ Debate

The ages and identities of the injured and deceased have not been released by the authorities, so it is expected that more information will be revealed in the next few hours.

The tourist transport van was a total loss, completely smashed from the front, without glass in the windows and without the rear doors after crashing and turning over on the highway. The competent authority will be in charge of carrying out the investigations to determine responsibilities.