With multiple blizzard warnings issued, cities like New York and Boston received the brunt of the storm, which the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday morning, intensified into a so-called “hurricane bomb”, a phenomenon characterized by the explosive power of a rapid drop in atmospheric pressure.

In coastal areas, more than 30 centimeters of snow and up to three feet of snow is expected in parts of Massachusetts, where more than 119,000 homes have been reported without power.

The freeze warning reached as far south as Florida, where freezing temperatures temporarily paralyzed large lizards that can weigh up to nine kilograms and were warned of the possibility of falling from trees.

Residents in towns and cities on the east coast were called to stay in their homes and avoid all non-essential travel in these circumstances. On Long Island, officials said a snowplow driver found a dead woman in her car.

25 centimeters of snow accumulated on the island north of Manhattan, and lines of some regional trains were closed to de-ice.

Salt-sprayers and icebreakers crawled along New York’s morning streets covered in a 10-centimeter layer of snow, and Mayor Eric Adams urged residents to stay home if they could.

In Times Square, famous neon signs formed glowing halos in the snowy air.

In Brooklyn’s upscale Cobble Hill neighborhood, the sidewalks were almost deserted and many businesses closed. But a few who braved the weather wished each other “Happy Snow Day!”

A state of emergency was declared in New York and New Jersey. New York Governor Cathy Hoshol asked residents to stay at home, and said in a midday statement, “The most dangerous phase of the storm is now. So please avoid any non-essential movement.”

“It’s going to be very difficult,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said as she declared a state of emergency due to the snowfall.

Massachusetts residents scrambled Friday to buy groceries as well as snow and ice pellets to keep sidewalks and driveways clear.

Early Saturday morning, Boston Public Works said 500 snowplows were operating on city streets.

And the meteorological service expected winds of up to 96 kilometers per hour and very cold temperatures with strong winds from Saturday night to Sunday morning, with continued snowfall, and that the strong winds would cause “power outages” in some areas.

“Expect conditions of low visibility and sometimes almost impossibility of movement,” the service said.

More than 3,500 flights were canceled Saturday for travel within, to or from the United States, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. He also announced the cancellation of more than a thousand flights for Sunday.

Friday’s cancellations totaled more than 1,450 flights.

The snowstorm came on the heels of a similar winter storm that covered swathes of eastern North America, from Georgia to Canada, just two weeks ago, cutting power to thousands of homes and disrupting thousands of flights.