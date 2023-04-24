At a meeting in Luxembourg on April 24, the foreign ministers of the EU member states will discuss the statement of the Chinese ambassador to France, Liu Shaye, about the incomplete sovereignty of the post-Soviet states. This was stated to journalists by the head of the EU foreign policy Josep Borrell upon his arrival in Luxembourg.

“We will discuss the statements of the Chinese ambassador about the sovereignty and existence of states that used to be parts of the Soviet Union within the framework of the Chinese problem,” Borrell said.

He added that at the summit in June, the European Union will reassess relations with China.

#Foreign #Ministers #Discuss #Chinese #Ambassadors #Words #Incomplete #Sovereignty #PostSoviet #Countries