This weekend Murcia is celebrating one of the most anticipated spring festivals, the Warm Up. Throughout the week prior to the festival, Murcians will be able to enjoy numerous performances in different parts of the city, as well as activities linked to the cinema , fashion and literature.

The La Fica venue will open its doors on April 28 with the Welcome V Anniversary in which Miss Caffeina, Kasabia, Ojete Calor and Elyella will perform. The main course will arrive during the weekend, on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April, all the groups confirmed during the last months will make the Murcian capital vibrate and all those who attend the festival.

International groups and much-loved national artists such as Viva Suecia, Vetusta Morla or Amaia will perform on the Warm Up stages this weekend with the firm commitment to give everything on these very special days. There are many spectators to this type of event, since during this weekend fans from all over Spain will visit Murcia.

Where can you pick up your bracelet?



First-time visitors to this festival should know a few things about the functions of the wristband you must wear to enter the venue. Those people who have a ticket for the Warm Up must pick up their bracelet in advance at the places established by the organization.

– Film library: Tuesday 25, Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 April from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

– Sala Mamba: Wednesday, April 26 from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

– REM room: Thursday, April 27 from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

– Beat Club Garage Room: Thursday, April 27 from 10:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

They can also be picked up at the La Fica premises:

– Friday, April 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

– On Saturday, April 29, from 5:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

– Sunday, April 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

This is how the pre-recharge bracelet works



This bracelet will not only be the way to enter the festival, you can also use it to make purchases within the venue. As was already done last year, in this edition it will not be necessary for you to bring cash or your credit cards. The bracelet that will allow you to enter the venue will also become your means of payment.

It is a virtual wallet that is integrated into the bracelet, with which you can pay for everything with a simple gesture. To use it, it is necessary to recharge the bracelet with your credit card or at the authorized points of the venue.

To activate this payment method you will have to register with your username and password on the website or in the official Warm Up app. To identify yourself you can enter your subscription code, which you can find next to the barcode on your ticket. Next, choose the amount, the card number to pay for it and you can buy your beers and your food without problems inside La Fica.

All the steps to activate and charge your bracelet:



1. Create your account with username and password.

2. Enter your subscription code: you will have to enter the numerical code located below the barcode.

3. Choose the amount to recharge, insert your card and you will be ready to make your purchases.

If you have a subscription, you can pre-load from home with a very limited promo with a credit or debit card. According to the festival’s official website, you can also recharge directly at the venue, both in cash and with a card, or at the wristband collection points during the week. When you arrive at the venue you will already have the amount pre-recharged on your wristband.

Attendees with day ticket



If you have a day ticket, you can make your recharge directly at the points enabled for it, both in cash and with a card. The organization reminds that if you have a day ticket you will not be able to pre-recharge beforehand, since these tickets will not have a wristband. When you access the venue, the organization will give you a card so you can recharge with money and use it inside the venue.

The organization insists that the bracelet and the management of the charge is completely free and does not have any associated management fees. The bracelet is included with the ticket.