MSeveral roadblocks by climate activists from the group “Last Generation” led to traffic jams and obstructions on Berlin’s streets at the start of the week. On Monday morning, the police spoke of more than 30 actions in the city area where climate activists stood on the street, were stuck there or held banners. Traffic was temporarily paralyzed on the A100. Motorists were stuck in traffic jams between Dreieck Charlottenburg and Kreuz Schöneberg for up to two hours, as the traffic information center (VIZ) announced on Twitter. At Ernst-Reuter-Platz, the police had to pry open the asphalt to remove a glued activist from the street. Apparently the glue on the man’s hands could not be removed.

According to the Berlin fire brigade, there were “countless disabilities” for rescue vehicles in the city. In some cases, other vehicles were sent out because others couldn’t get any further, a spokesman said. The fire brigade initially did not give concrete figures.

According to the Berlin police, up to 500 officers and a helicopter were on the move in the city area to prevent or quickly end the blockades. According to a police spokeswoman, however, it sometimes took longer to remove stuck demonstrators from the streets because they used a different adhesive. When people detach themselves, the asphalt is sometimes damaged.

Drivers sometimes reacted aggressively to the blockades. On the A100 at the Kurfürstendamm exit, climate activists had slowed down traffic with three vehicles in the direction of Schöneberg. According to the dpa reporter, after they had first driven slowly, they stopped the cars completely and got out to sit on the freeway. Angry drivers tried to pull her off the road.







The police are aware of individual cases, said the police spokeswoman. She once again appealed to road users not to resort to vigilantism, because doing so would make them liable to prosecution. “We come and we solve the situation,” emphasized the spokeswoman.

The traffic information center said that due to the protests, there were also numerous delays, diversions, cancellations or cancellations in bus traffic. It was recommended to switch to the S-Bahn and U-Bahn.

The climate group Last Generation had announced that they wanted to try to paralyze the entire capital from Monday. Up to 800 supporters should take part in actions and blockades. The group has been increasingly active in Berlin since last Wednesday. Various activities were held over the weekend. The group complains about the lack of climate protection and demands the establishment of a social council with random members. She is calling on politicians to come up with a plan to achieve the 1.5 degree target, which is intended to prevent the worst consequences of global warming.



“We no longer accept that this government does not abide by our constitution. We no longer accept that the government has no plan to stop the destruction of our livelihoods. We’re resisting now!” said Montag of the Last Generation. The group Scientist Rebellion declared their solidarity with the last generation.







Sharp criticism came from the police union (GdP): The “guerrilla actions” are targeted crimes. “Our democratic constitutional state is non-negotiable, not even if you try to legitimize your actions with climate change, which is relevant for all of us.”