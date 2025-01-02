The year begins and with it the feared and traditional january cost. Everything rises in 2025, although inflation has moderated in recent months. This implies that some taxes return to normal with the beginning of the year after the tax shield prevailing in recent years to alleviate the burden on households.

From January 1, consumers will once again pay 21% VAT on their electricity bills. There will also be a rise in the bill of gas, families will pay more for garbage collection in many cities and the VAT reduction in food. These are just some examples of what 2025 brings. However, the focus is on salaries and how much effort the new prices will put on the pocketbook.

Although Spaniards are expected to gain purchasing power, those who charge the interprofessional minimum wage (SMI) They wonder what will happen to their salaries in 2025.

The amount of the SMI in 2025

The amount of SMI in 2025 It starts at the same level at which it ended in 2024: 1,134 euros per month. Last year, Labor agreed with the social agents for a 5% increase with retroactive effect from January 1, 2024.









It was an increase that did not have the support of the employers’ association as they did not see their demands to index the SMI to public contracts and to establish bonuses for the rural sector.

In any case, the Government’s commitment for this legislature is to establish, by law, that this Minimum income must always be equivalent to 60% of the average salary in accordance with the European Social Charter and maintain equivalence regarding the data provided by the INE and the labor cost survey.

In this sense, the Ministry of Labor wants agree with the social agents on a new increase which, as happened last year, in 2025 it will have retroactive effects from January 1. Likewise, a committee of experts works on its recommendations as a prior step to negotiations. In December, Minister Yolanda Díaz announced that she will convene the social dialogue table to address the issue of raising the SMI “at the beginning of the year.”