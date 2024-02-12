In the early hours of this Monday, the 12th, the founder of the group died in Franca (SP). Magazine Luiza, Luiza Trajano Donato. The information was investigated and published by EPTV, a TV Globo affiliate in the interior of São Paulo.

Luiza passed away at the age of 97 at home due to natural causes. It is worth remembering that she is the aunt of businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano.

The wake will take place at 10am at Velório São Vicente and the burial will be at Cemitério da Saudade, at 4pm.

Luiza founded the retail chain’s first store with her husband in 1957.

All company stores in Franca will be closed this Monday, in mourning.



#Founder #Magazine #Luiza #Luiza #Trajano #Donato #dies