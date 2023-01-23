Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

This is how the list of Argentine soccer titles was after Racing’s victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in Sports
0

Racing became champion of the International Super Cup in Abu Dhabi: Fernando Gago’s team started 2023 with a big smile by beating Boca Juniors 2-1, with Gonzalo Piovi’s winning goal from a penalty, in an agonizing way.

The “Academy” added one more title to its showcases and the “Xeneize” could not get more difference at the top in the historical ranking of Argentine soccer. We reviewed the list, counting amateurism and professionalism.

FBL-LIBERTADORES-GUILD-ROSARIO

FBL-LIBERTADORES-GREMIO-ROSARIO / JEFFERSON BERNARDES/GettyImages

The tenth place of this privileged list is for the “Canalla”. Suspenders: Four. National Cups: 6. International cups: 1. Two more than its classic rival Newell’s.

Daniel Montenegro, Patricio Toranzo

River Plate v Huracan – Argentine Super Cup / LatinContent/GettyImages

The “Globo” of Parque Patricios has already surpassed 10 titles, with a total of 13 in its record. Suspenders: 5. National Cups: 8.

FBL-PARAGUAY-LIBERTADORES-DRAW

FBL-PARAGUAY-LIBERTADORES-DRAW / NORBERTO DUARTE/GettyImages

Estudiantes de La Plata chased Vélez for seventh place. He has 14 titles in total. Suspenders: 6. National Cups: 2. International cups: 6.

Velez Sarsfield's defender Nicolas Otame

Velez Sarsfield’s defender Nicolas Otame / JUAN MABROMATA/GettyImages

Liniers’ “Fortín” surpassed 15 titles and is close to 20. Suspenders: 10. National Cups: one. International cups: 5.

FBL-LIBERTADORES-SANLORENZO-NATIONALPAR

FBL-LIBERTADORES-SANLORENZO-NACIONALPAR / ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages

The “Cyclone” has already exceeded 20 titles throughout its history. Suspenders: fifteen. National Cups: 2. International cups: 5.

Franco Batezzatti, Juan Pollet

San Martin v Alumni -URBA Tournament / Gabriel Rossi/GettyImages

Today a rugby club, Alumni was a history of football amateurism. Suspenders: 10. National Cups: 8. International cups: Four.

FBL-ARG-SUPERCUP-BOCA-RACING

FBL-ARG-SUPERCUP-BOCA-RACING / KARIM SAHIB/GettyImages

With the recent conquest of the Super Cup, Racing reached 39 titles. Suspenders: 18. National Cups: fifteen. International cups: 6.

Flamengo v Independiente - Copa Sudamericana 2017 Final

Flamengo v Independiente – Copa Sudamericana 2017 Final / Bruna Prado/GettyImages

The “Red” has the privilege of occupying the podium in third place. Suspenders: 16. National Cups: 9. International cups: twenty.

Leonardo Ponzio

River Plate v Colon – Champions Trophy 2021 / Hernan Cortez/GettyImages

The “Millionaire” occupies the second place in the ranking and is getting closer to his classic rival. Suspenders: 37. National Cups: 14. International cups: 18.

Mauricio Serna, Hugo Ibarra

Boca Juniors v Central Cordoba – Professional League Tournament 2021 / Daniel Jayo/GettyImages

The leader of titles in Argentine soccer continues to be Boca Juniors: Suspenders: 35. National Cups: 16. International cups: 22.

#list #Argentine #soccer #titles #Racings #victory

See also  Vuelta a Colombia 2022: stage for Fabio Duarte, Oscar Quiroz, leader
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Pamela Anderson accuses Tim Allen of showing genitals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended