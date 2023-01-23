This is how the list of Argentine soccer titles was after Racing’s victory

Racing became champion of the International Super Cup in Abu Dhabi: Fernando Gago’s team started 2023 with a big smile by beating Boca Juniors 2-1, with Gonzalo Piovi’s winning goal from a penalty, in an agonizing way.
The “Academy” added one more title to its showcases and the “Xeneize” could not get more difference at the top in the historical ranking of Argentine soccer. We reviewed the list, counting amateurism and professionalism.
The tenth place of this privileged list is for the “Canalla”. Suspenders: Four. National Cups: 6. International cups: 1. Two more than its classic rival Newell’s.
The “Globo” of Parque Patricios has already surpassed 10 titles, with a total of 13 in its record. Suspenders: 5. National Cups: 8.
Estudiantes de La Plata chased Vélez for seventh place. He has 14 titles in total. Suspenders: 6. National Cups: 2. International cups: 6.
Liniers’ “Fortín” surpassed 15 titles and is close to 20. Suspenders: 10. National Cups: one. International cups: 5.
The “Cyclone” has already exceeded 20 titles throughout its history. Suspenders: fifteen. National Cups: 2. International cups: 5.
Today a rugby club, Alumni was a history of football amateurism. Suspenders: 10. National Cups: 8. International cups: Four.
With the recent conquest of the Super Cup, Racing reached 39 titles. Suspenders: 18. National Cups: fifteen. International cups: 6.
The “Red” has the privilege of occupying the podium in third place. Suspenders: 16. National Cups: 9. International cups: twenty.
The “Millionaire” occupies the second place in the ranking and is getting closer to his classic rival. Suspenders: 37. National Cups: 14. International cups: 18.
The leader of titles in Argentine soccer continues to be Boca Juniors: Suspenders: 35. National Cups: 16. International cups: 22.
#list #Argentine #soccer #titles #Racings #victory
Leave a Reply