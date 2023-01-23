19 government entities in Ras Al Khaimah have obtained the accreditation of the international standard for energy management systems ISO 50001, making the government of Ras Al Khaimah the first in the world to obtain the accreditation of the international standard ISO 50001 for energy management systems for all its departments.

This achievement was announced during the World Future Energy Summit 2023, as part of the activities of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

These certifications are the culmination of the Ras Al Khaimah government’s continuous efforts to promote energy efficiency and sustainability, and are the result of a multi-year program that combines building modernization and capacity development as part of achieving the objectives of the Ras Al Khaimah Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040.

Dr. Mohammed Abdul Latif Khalifa, Secretary General of the Executive Council and Director General of the Human Resources Department in Ras Al Khaimah, said on this occasion: “This achievement comes as a result of implementing the directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, aimed at promoting sustainability and transforming the emirate.” To a global model in energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The doctor added, “We are proud of the energy teams and managers in all entities that have achieved this achievement, and we encourage them to continue aspiring to higher levels of ambition to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a global center for energy sustainability.”

For his part, Munther Mohammed bin Shukr, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “This achievement comes in appreciation of the commitment of the government of Ras Al Khaimah to the energy transition, and the support for energy management systems that have been applied in government agencies, and it is the beginning of many new projects and initiatives that will contribute to achieving the aspirations of the UAE.” towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

The Ras Al Khaimah government conducted a comprehensive modernization of government buildings between 2018 and 2022, through energy performance contracts, starting with the renovation of four buildings belonging to the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in 2018, followed by a larger project that includes the modernization of 50 buildings by December 2022. Today, this project achieves guaranteed savings in Electricity and water consumption increased by 26%.

Ras Al Khaimah has adopted a sustainable approach centered on improving energy management processes, with the aim of maintaining these savings and improving consumption in the long term.

The Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Sector in Ras Al Khaimah Municipality (Reem) has supported all government agencies in establishing best practices in energy management, supporting the adoption of green procurement, promoting training programs through the “Upskill” platform, and formulating cooperation mechanisms between all energy teams at each level. circle to ensure effective results.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, this approach contributed to achieving rapid gains based on consumer behaviors, which led to savings of up to 10% of the energy consumed.

These results encouraged the energy work teams to take advanced steps, by establishing more comprehensive systems for energy management in accordance with the internationally recognized ISO 50001 standard, including energy policy, setting future targets, monitoring consumption, preparing reports and periodic audits, and disseminating the culture of energy management to employees of government agencies. .

The Ras Al Khaimah government’s energy management initiative is part of the Emirate’s Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, which aims to achieve 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% energy contribution from renewables by 2040.

The strategy supports the UAE’s commitments to mitigate the effects of climate change, as part of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.