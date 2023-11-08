Everything remained the same: the eight qualifiers that started matchday 20 of the League remained. Junior of Barranquilla and Deportivo Cali, who were the threatened ones, did not give in and were left with the final two spots to play in the semi-final home runs. They join Águilas, América, Medellín, Tolima, Nacional and Millonarios.

Junior didn’t want to get involved. He depended on himself and very quickly he resolved his classification playing at home against Atlético Huila: he beat them 2-0. Luis Cariaco González, 5 minutes into the game, was in charge of scoring the first goal for the coastal tranquility. Starting the second half, Dídier Moreno scored the second. Junior qualified sixth with 30 points and even surpassed Millonarios in the table.

The tension was experienced in Tunja, as Boyacá Chicó made Cali suffer. They beat them 1-0 with a goal in the 86th minute by Sebastián Támara and with that result the Cali team was left out of the eight and Alianza Petrolera got into it. But a goal from Chino Sandoval, after a great pass from Teo Gutiérrez, in stoppage time, gave the green and white team back their soul, who ended up drawing 1-1 and qualifying with 28 points.

Alianza touched the classification for a few minutes. He beat Pereira 2-1, but it was not enough. The Mateca team started winning with a penalty goal from Carlos Ramírez. Sebastián Acosta, from a penalty, and Andrés Rentería scored for Alianza. Alianza reached 28 points but was left out due to goal difference.

Meanwhile, Deportivo Pasto, which had a slight mathematical chance of qualifying, began by winning its game away to Envigado, with a goal from Darwin López, however, the orange team achieved equality with a goal from Byron Garcés, and stopped the dream Pastuso needed to score goals and wait for results, like the fall of Deportivo Cali, and they barely tied 1-1.

Another team that had a minimal chance of qualifying was Independiente Santa Fe, which reached the final date almost eliminated and could not see any miracle. In their match in Bogotá, the cardinal team closed its terrible 2023 with a new defeat, this time against Once Caldas, which was already eliminated, 0-1. The only goal of the game was the work of Dayro Moreno, who scored from a penalty kick.

