Singer was applauded by the audience at the Multishow Awards; According to her, the episode in Interlagos was due to a technical failure

Singer Ludmilla returned to sing the national anthem during the Multishow Awards on Tuesday night (7.Nov.2023) 2 days after a technical failure interrupted her performance during the Formula 1 GP (Grand Prix), at the race track in Interlagos, in São Paulo.

The singer was applauded by the audience at the awards ceremony. Her mother, Silvana Oliveira, and the singer’s wife, dancer Brunna Gonçalves, stood up during Ludmilla’s performance and were followed by other artists present, including singer and composer Caetano Veloso.

Watch (1min46s):

LUDMILLA GRANDONA SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEMpic.twitter.com/7IBoCToDnQ — Brunna (@Brunna2luiza) November 8, 2023

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Before the Interlagos GP race, Ludmilla and Miguelzinho do Cavaco began to interpret the national anthem, when Ludmilla stopped singing in the 2nd verse of the song. She started singing again from the 6th verse.

Watch (2min10s):

The singer reported on her social networks after the incident that the break was caused by a technical error.

“Guys, it was exciting. You see? O [Lewis] Hamilton came in to talk to me! It was really cool! There was just a flaw in the sound at the beginning, but, in the end, we got it right and killed it. It was great! Thank you to everyone who sent messages and supported us. It was beautiful!“, he said.