The Argentine striker Luciano Pons and the winger Edwuin Cetré scored the goals with which the Deportivo Independiente Medellín beat Atlético Huila 2-0 this Sunday on matchday 16 of the Colombian league.

With its victory at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, Poderoso climbed to third place with 29 points and is one victory away from ensuring its participation in the semi-final home runs of the Clausura Tournament.

The team led by Uruguayan Alfredo Arias opened the scoring in the 3rd minute when winger Anderson Plata enabled Pons, who got rid of goalkeeper Luis Vásquez and celebrated the score.

DIM found the score 2-0 before the break, at 37, when the referee whistled a penalty for an alleged handball by the creative Sebastián Hernández. The person in charge of collecting was Cetré, who has already scored eight goals in the tournament, five of them from penalties.

Huila is practically relegated and has minimal chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the Colombian league.

Águilas Doradas beat Santa Fe and is increasingly a leader

Leader’s win The big surprise of the day was carried out by the leader Águilas Doradas, who beat 0-5 against Independiente Santa Fe, which despite finishing sixth decided to dismiss coach Hubert Bodhert after this resounding fall.

Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

The Rionegro team, led by Venezuelan César Farías, won with a double from scorer Marco Pérez and goals from Jesús Rivas, Fredy Salazar and Wilson Morelo, who is an idol of the Cardinals.

In the game, in which Santa Fe fans indignantly applauded their rival’s goals, local midfielder Jhojan Torres was sent off in the 64th minute. Águilas, already classified, has 33 points, while Santa Fe is sixth with 23 points.

Another of the surprises of the day was carried out by Unión Magdalena, who beat Atlético Nacional 2-1 and once again called into question the performance of those led by Brazilian William Amaral.

The Samarios, who are fighting not to be relegated and to qualify for the home runs, went ahead with a penalty goal from Ricardo ‘el Caballo’ Márquez in the 36th minute, while the Purslanes equalized with a score from center Felipe Aguirre in the 56th minute. However Despite dominating the game, Ciclón Bananero seemed like they were going to have to settle for a draw until winger Gustavo Torres applied, in the 87th minute, the law of the former and gave his team the victory.

Unión Magdalena climbed to tenth place with 21 points, while Atlético Nacional fell to fourth place with 27 points.

Results of date 16 of the League

Jaguares 0-1 Tolima

Junior 3-2 Cali

Envigado 2-3 Pereira

Magdalena Union 2-1 National

Santa Fe 0-5 Golden Eagles

La Equidad 1-0 Pasto

Medellín 2-0 Huila

Boyacá Chicó 2-1 Once Caldas

Oil Alliance vs. Bucaramanga (Tuesday, 8 pm)

America vs. Millionaires (postponed, October 30)

League standings

SPORTS

With Efe

