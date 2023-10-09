The Juntos por el Cambio candidate had the main clashes with Sergio Massa and Javier Milei

The 2nd electoral debate for the Presidency of Argentina, held on Sunday (October 8, 2023), did not have the lukewarm tone of last week. The Juntos por el Cambio candidate, Patricia Bullrich, targeted the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and survived 14 days for the 1st round, which will be on October 22nd.

The central themes of the debate were safety, work, production, human development and environmental protection. The candidates, however, did not stop talking about economic proposals and the legacy that the current president, Alberto Fernández, will leave.

Bullrich criticized the government candidate’s management, the proposals for spending control and the idea of ​​an Argentine FBI proposed by Massa.

She also clashed with candidate Javier Milei, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition. She questioned the organ sale project and asked Milei why he says he denies climate change and the 30,000 people who disappeared during the dictatorship.

Milei responded that she does not deny climate change and that this is a process “cyclic” in history. He said that, if elected, he will not adhere to the UN Agenda 2030, which he calls “Cultural Marxism”. The right-wing candidate also proposed a reform of the labor system and stated that the fiscal deficit is responsible for the increase in taxes and the increase in inflation.

The government candidate, Sergio Massa, declared that Argentina is emerging from the crisis and that “the worst has gone”. The Minister of Economy proposed access to credit for the purchase of houses and the reform of the criminal code for “arrest those who deforest and those who pollute”.

The candidates also spoke about the war between Hamas and Israel. Massa said he intends to include the group on the list of “terrorists”. The Frente de Izquierda candidate, Myriam Bregman, was the only one who did not show solidarity with the attack. She said that Tel Aviv is responsible for the episode by carrying out a “apartheid” against the Palestinians. The other candidates showed solidarity with the Israelis.

ELECTIONS

In Argentina, presidential elections are held every 4 years. The same period is used for the Chamber election, which elects almost half of the deputies (130 or 127, alternately at each election, out of 257 seats). Senators have 6-year terms. Each election chooses one third of the Upper House, which has 72 seats.

For governor elections, each province has its own calendar. This year, only 4 will choose new heads of the Executive: Buenos Aires, Catamarca, Entre Ríos and Santa Cruz.

In general elections, presidential candidates need at least 45% of the votes or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the other candidates to win in the 1st round. If no one reaches this mark, a 2nd round will be necessary, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, 2023. In this case, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Understand the schedule for elections in Argentina this year: