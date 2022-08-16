Tuesday, August 16, 2022
This is how the League goes: Millionaires follows the command; Pereira, among the eight

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in Sports
Equity vs. America of Cali
Photo:

Sergio Steel, THE TIME

The two games on Monday closed with draws. Deportivo Cali is still at the bottom of the table.

millionaires remained this Sunday at the top of the Clausura tournament of Colombian soccer by equaling 0-0 with Águilas Doradas on the seventh date. The ambassador team, led by Alberto Gamer, drew a goalless draw in his visit to the town of Rionegro and has 15 points.

Union Magdalena (13 points), surprisingly in second place after their recent promotion to the first division, lost 1-0 at Atlético Bucaramanga on Friday.

The third in the table, Once Caldas (12), will play on Monday against Patriotas one of the four remaining games to complete the date.

The current champion, Atlético Nacional, is ninth with 8 points and their match against Envigado was postponed due to the traditional Flower Fair held in Medellin.

The duel between the bottom side Deportivo Cali, mired in a football and managerial crisis, against Deportivo Pasto was also suspended because the necessary police officers in the stadium had to attend different festivities in Cali and surroundings.

Date 7 Results

Golden Eagles vs. millionaires

Golden Eagles vs. millionaires

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Cortuluá 0-2 Alliance
Santa Fe 2-1 Tolima
Junior 4-2 Medellin
Jaguars 1-2. Pereira
Eagles 0-0 Millionaires
Caldas 1-1 Patriots
Equity 0-0 America

September 1
National vs. Envigado

Postponed
Cali vs. Grass

positions

