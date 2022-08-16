A priest in the western Venezuelan state of Táchira, on the border with Colombia, has been charged with the crime of sexual abuse against a 13-year-old girl, the country’s attorney general, Tarek William Saab, said on Monday.

“Accused by the Public Ministry the priest of the parish of Ermita, (…) Nepomuceno Hernández, for the crime of sexual abuse of a minor”, wrote the attorney general on his Twitter account, where he shared a photograph of the priest.

Saab explained that the priest, under the influence of alcohol, “invited the 13-year-old girl to eat… and then sexually assaulted her.”

Last Thursday, the prosecutor announced that the prosecution promotes the campaign “Pedophilia is a crime” with which it seeks to combat this crime and “to protect boys, girls and adolescents from the so-called sexual predators, which can jeopardize their integrity and safety .”

“The objective is to make the population aware of the need and importance of protecting children and adolescents against this scourge called pedophilia, which is a cross-cultural issue, an issue, I would say, alien to the idiosyncrasy, to the Venezuelan identity”, declared the prosecutor in a speech broadcast by the state broadcaster “VTV”.

In early July, the Episcopal Conference of Venezuela (CEV) said that priests and other members of the Catholic Church committed sexual abuse against minors and “vulnerable people”, whose number of cases it decided to keep “confidential”.

The first vice president of the institution, Monsignor Mario Moronta, who stated that the CEV “apologised and accompanied” the victims, criticized on the occasion that other entities “not only religious, but also professional, where the number of sexual abuses it’s bigger”.