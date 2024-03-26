Autonomous driving and driving aids or ADAS are increasingly present in the automotive industry, especially in cars, taxis, and people and goods transportation services.

But the Yadea firm has gone one step further by presenting the first autonomous motorcycle, which has been paraded as we see in the video at China Fashion Week.

This is how, for the first time, and to everyone's surprise, the company has shown its autonomous driving project during the China Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, the largest Chinese fashion show with national and international influence, inaugurated last Saturday March 23. Yadea's electric autonomous driving prototype has paraded on its own, maintaining the route on the most avant-garde catwalk. In this very original way and together with the emerging talent of the latest Chinese fashion trends, the world's first manufacturer of electric two-wheeled vehicles has made known to the world its new project to lead the future of autonomous driving and shows once Furthermore, its pace of innovation and its great technological capacity. See also Taiwan accuses China of crossing its airspace, after US military package announcement Yadea's role in electric mobility is growing and it has established itself as the world's leading two-wheeled electric vehicle brand (14.01 million units sold in 2022). It is also the best-selling electric two-wheeled vehicle brand in the world for 6 consecutive years (2017-2022), according to Frost & Sullivan, and has 70 million users spread across more than 100 countries.

#autonomous #motorcycle #parades #China #Fashion #Week