The São Paulo City Council approved this Tuesday, 26th, an increase proposed by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) of 2.16% for Executive Branch employees (active, retired and pensioners). The new values ​​will be valid from next May. The session was tumultuous and parliamentarians exchanged insults during the analysis of the project. São Paulo city hall employees protested during the vote, but were unable to force the session to be postponed. There were 37 votes in favor of the project and 15 against. The proposal goes to Nunes for sanction.

Throughout the discussion, opposition councilors (PT and PSOL) demanded greater dialogue between the Nunes administration and public servants. Councilors took advantage of the moment to accuse the lack of adequate structure for employees to work in the capital of São Paulo.

Opposition parliamentarians also demanded a greater adjustment to São Paulo's civil service. “We want a 16% increase in the linear salary, we want the repeal of the 14% (contribution rate for retirees and pensioners), better working conditions and the strengthening of municipal public service”, said councilor Luna Zarattini (PT).

The discussion worsened when councilor Rubinho Nunes (União Brasil) used the platform to talk about the project. Servers who followed the session booed the parliamentarian and stood with their backs to the plenary. “It’s five o’clock in the afternoon and you (servants) should be working, but you’re here annoying yourself,” said the councilor.

Rubinho came out in defense of the current management. In general terms, he stated that the average salary for civil servants in the capital of São Paulo is R$7.5 thousand. “São Paulo pays significantly more,” said the parliamentarian when comparing it with salary data from the federal government. “The teachers who are here picketing, leaving students without a teacher in the classroom, received, until the beginning of the Nunes administration, R$ 3,800. In 2022, it went to R$5 thousand. In 2023, R$5,400, a real increase”, he stated from the House’s rostrum.

Councilors exchange insults, but later withdraw insults

During councilor Fernando Holiday's (PL) aside, a debate began with oppositionist Toninho Vespoli (PSOL), who interrupted Holiday's speech. While Holiday told Vespoli to “shut up”, the psolist called Holiday a “tramp”. Rubinho Nunes took Holiday's pain. “Vagabundo is your excellence”. Vespoli also said that he was pushed by Rubinho: “He hurt me in the chest”. Rubinho denied the attack.

After an intervention by the President of the House, Milton Leite (União Brasil), in an attempt to calm the councilors, the parliamentarians withdrew the insults. “I didn’t say (bum), but if he heard it, he’s retired,” Holiday said. Vespoli continued: “If Councilor Holiday removed (the offense) I also withdraw, because servers are not bums.” Finally, Rubinho also removed the offenses. “Out of respect for the withdrawal, I also withdraw the offenses against you.”