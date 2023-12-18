Alba Farelo, better known as Bad Gyal, has never liked the language of the musical genre she cultivates to be confused with the way in which she personally relates to the performers of said genre: her lyrics can be extremely provocative and highly sexual, as They also tend to be those of the artists with whom she collaborates, but that does not mean that she is obliged to maintain a similar bond and tone in real life. The difficulties of some of the performers with whom she has made a musical alliance to understand these limits have already been the subject of controversy and comment on more than one occasion. It is well known that her personal relationship with Omar Montes was not fluid despite the fact that the song they made together, 'Alocada', was a huge download success, to such an extent that she even blocked him on social media the same week it was released. of the single. The reasons were never officially revealed, but there was a clamor in the industry – supported by certain messages on social networks – that she had not liked the singer's personal attitude in the studio.

Now, an uncomfortable situation is repeated again, although this time with the Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, with whom he had a more than curt attitude when he came to sing together at his concert at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico concert venue.

“I wanted to twerk with Bad Gyal but she was kind of shy. “I don't know,” he told the audience after, during their performance, he had tried to dance very close to the Catalan woman, putting her mouth close to his partner's neck from behind her back. This gesture, which made her very uncomfortable, as he demonstrated by abruptly pulling him away from her with her arm, was the trigger for the disagreement.

“No no no. Don't let me get involved because there are a lot of pretty girls around here,” Bad Gyal reacted upon listening to him while walking across the stage, away from him. Despite the refusal, the interpreter of Everything about you he insisted. “Involve what? Yes, I'm single, mom. And you? “She asked him. “I'm going to do what I have to do, which is sing. “I'm going to sing the one that's my turn now and I'm going to leave you with the Rauw to continue his party,” concluded the author of Bitchwhich was the duet with which he closed his intervention in the show after singing his hits Pimp pt.2 and Fever. “Hear a noise for all the women,” the Puerto Rican then asked, changing the subject.