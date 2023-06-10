On May 30, 2019, a tall Norwegian wowed the world. Many did not even know how to write his name, but the striker had just broken several records in the U-20 World Cup in Poland by scoring 9 goals against Honduras. Since his spectacular presentation in the football elite, at the age of 18, Erlin Braut Haaland (Leeds, 2000) has not stopped scoring goals. Just four years later he is one of the most valued players in the world. All the teams want to have Haaland. The Norwegian is a voracious goalscorer and if he maintains this scoring pace, few records will resist him in a career that seems very long. The Viking is already shot to be the best ‘9’ in the world.

Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City has caused the skyblue enter a new dimension. More versatile, with more resources, more powerful, more fearsome. Haaland conditions everything. His landing in the Premier has been of such magnitude that he has broken records for goals that seemed unattainable. The treble in England is within reach. He is already champion of the Premier and the FA Cup. He lacks the Champions League. Being crowned this Saturday June 10 against Inter Milan would be the perfect climax. A golden year for Haaland and City.

The Norwegian scores goals of all colors. Its plasticity, its power and its effectiveness make it a super class being. Infallible from the penalty spot, with his head or with his dominant leg, the left. The right hand also uses it wonderfully. For a reason Haaland has been the Golden Boot 2023 with his 36 goals in the Premier. Since his irruption in the modest Bryne through Molde, RB Salzburg or Borrusia Dortmund, no one has been able to stop him. Haaland aims to be the best center forward in history. And who knows if he will be the next Ballon d’Or.

