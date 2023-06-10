Pieter Omtzigt (CDA) was immediately seen as a problem for the formation by scouts Annemarie Jorritsma and Kajsa Ollongren two days after the 2021 elections. In a confidential conversation with then Chamber President Khadija Arib, the two would have asked for more time. They considered Omtzigt’s position untenable even then, Nieuwsuur reports.
#Omtzigt #problem #start #opposition #clarification
Conspiracy Theories | “The content of the deep end” – This is the movement behind the parliamentary election candidates suspected of the crime of treason
Homeland|Conspiracy theoriesThe brothers, who are suspected of revealing a security secret, have acted as speakers, for example, at the events...
Leave a Reply