Pieter Omtzigt (CDA) was immediately seen as a problem for the formation by scouts Annemarie Jorritsma and Kajsa Ollongren two days after the 2021 elections. In a confidential conversation with then Chamber President Khadija Arib, the two would have asked for more time. They considered Omtzigt’s position untenable even then, Nieuwsuur reports.

#Omtzigt #problem #start #opposition #clarification