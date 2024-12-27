After ten days hospitalized after suffering a health problem in the middle of recording the Christmas special of The Revolt, The singer Raphael left the Doce de Octubre Hospital this Friday from Madrid with a hat, smiling and greeting everyone.

The family of the artist, who at all times has been accompanied by his wife, Natalia Figueroa, announced this Thursday through a medical report that his health problems are due to a primary brain lymphoma, a rare tumor which originates in lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell found in the blood and lymphatic tissue.

“He feels very well,” said his son. Jacobo at the time of leaving the hospital complex and explained that Raphael would not roll down the window to avoid commotion, given the great expectation and commotion of journalists at the doors of the center.

His admission occurred last Tuesday, December 17, when Raphael was participating in the recording of a special program, during which he was perceived to be disoriented. According to a spectator present at the Teatro Princesa that night, 20 minutesin the middle of the interview conducted by David Broncano, “the artist he seemed stuck when speaking“He looked disoriented.”

two nodules

Having ruled out a stroke after the first analyzes carried out at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital, the artist was transferred two days later to the Doce de Octubre University Hospital, the same one where he underwent successful surgery in 2003. a liver transplant. He remained there until this Friday to be subjected to analysis and testing that, according to the medical report this Thursday, they detected that Raphael suffers from primary brain lymphoma with two brain nodules in the left hemisphere that “justify the neurological symptoms that he presented a few days ago.”





In the medical report it was also reported that the artist from Jaén had already specific treatment has started for this pathology, which will continue from now on on an outpatient basis. For this reason, it was also notified that the concerts scheduled for the first months of 2025 in the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico have been cancelled, as happened with the two special concerts that should have been held in Madrid. last December 20 and 21.