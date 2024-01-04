Marco Cappato, treasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association and president of Eumans, has been hospitalized since 31 December at the Parini hospital in Aosta following a «problem of cardiac origin which produced a neurological ischemic discrepancy in the function of articulating speech alone , currently in clear improvement.” This was communicated by a note from the Coscioni Association. He carried out the tests that confirmed the clinical picture and received the appropriate therapy.

Here's where I spent New Year's Eve: in the emergency room of the U. Parini hospital in Aosta! I was discharged today, after being hospitalized “following a problem of cardiac origin which produced a neurological ischemic disorder”

Serious stuff, but not serious.

January 4, 2024

He underwent a brain MRI which confirmed the modest extent of the ischemic damage. Despite a reassuring and improving clinical picture, Marco Cappato – already discharged today – still requires an adequate period of rest and treatment. Given that the problem that caused the cerebral ischemia was probably caused by the presence of the cardiac Patent Foramen Ovale, in the next few weeks Marco Cappato will undergo – electively – its closure. In a note, the association thanks «all the operators of the cardiology and neurology departments – the latter directed by Dr. Susanna Scordera – of the Umberto Parini hospital in Aosta for the professionalism and availability shown. A special thanks to Laura Caligiana.”

“Serious but not serious stuff,” Cappato downplayed on social media. «I'll have heart surgery in a few weeks and I'll be as good as new»