“It’s like going 130km/h and hitting a brick wall,” describes Ty Simpson-Kane, who was rescued and emerged unharmed.

The surfer Ty Simpson-Kane survived a terrifying fall while trying to catch a huge wave during a championship held on Peahi Beach on the Hawaiian island of Mauipopularly known as Jaws (Shark).

The scene went viral this Friday, when Simpson-Kane himself published a video, Spectacular and creepy at the same timeon his Instagram social network account:

The images, played in slow motion, show Simpson-Kane fall and do up to five turns of the bell before disappearing engulfed by the giant wave.

Members of the rescue team came to his aid and, fortunately, Simpson-Kane was uninjured and able to compete again. "There are no words that can truly describe the energy and power that was arising there. "Pe'ahi was alive in all her splendor and I still can't believe she was able to catch a wave like that," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm fine, I just have a lot of water in my nasal passages."









According to ‘Hawaii News Now’, the surfer described what he experienced like this: “It’s almost as if you were driving at 130 km/h in your car on the highway, you hit a brick wall and then you did a bunch of flips.”