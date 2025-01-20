Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that directly affects the lymphatic system (lymph nodes in abdomen, groin, pelvis, chest, armpits and neck), which in turn is part of the immune system. This disease begins when healthy cells in the lymphatic system begin to reproduce uncontrollably.

Although scientific advances regarding the diagnosis and treatment of this lymphoma provide the patient with the possibility of a complete recovery, as they explain from Mayo Clinicit is essential to pay attention to the signs, which at first could be confused with those that show more common infections. There, the role of the specialist is key.

Causes and types of Hodgkin lymphoma

The diagnosis of Hosgkin’s lymphoma may include tests and imaging. Getty Images

From the Mayo Clinic, experts assure that this type of lymphoma cannot be prevented by carrying out any special measures, because It is also not clear what the cause is. “It starts with changes in the DNA of lymphocytes, which are disease-fighting blood cells. A cell’s DNA contains the instructions that tell a cell what to do.”

The problem begins when these changes in DNA give the order to cells to multiply without control, and stay alive when in reality their destiny would be to die naturally. Hodgkin lymphoma cells have a knock-on effect on other healthy cells in the immune system, and together they leave depositing in lymph nodescausing swelling as a clear visible sign.

Although Hodgkin’s is the most common type, there are other manifestations of lymphoma: cutaneous T cells; cutaneous B lymphocytes; and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Within Hodgkin’s there are also subtypes, such as Hodgkin’s lymphoma with nodular sclerosis; with mixed cellularity; with lymphocyte depletion or, conversely, lymphocyte-rich.





Factors that may pose a risk for suffering from this lymphoma

Being a man, and being between 20 and 30 years old, is a risk factor for Hodgkin lymphoma. ATLAS

Among the circumstances considered risky, experts summarize them in five. The first is age, since this lymphoma is diagnosed especially common between 20 and 30 years oldand from 65.

Men are more likelyand if there is a family history the possibilities multiply. Finally, patients who have been infected with HIV or the Epstein-Barr virus (which causes mononucleosis) are also more likely to suffer from Hodgkin lymphoma.





Symptoms to pay attention to, and which warn of Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Fever and extreme tiredness could be warning signs of this disease (Hodgkin lymphoma) Getty Images

As experts warn, among the signs and symptoms of this type of cancer of the lymphatic system is painless swelling of the lymph nodes present in the neck area, as well as in the armpits or groin. If we notice it, we should consult with the doctor.

Fever is also an obvious sign of this lymphoma, to which extreme fatigue without an attributable cause would be added, as well as night sweats and itching on the skin surface. Also pay attention to involuntary and sudden weight loss, which, although it may be due to other types of health problems, is never good news.

