Russian stylist Aleko Nadiryan calls wearing down the backs of shoes a trend

Star stylist Aleko Nadiryan in Telegram named a new fashion trend for Russians in 2024.

According to the expert, the wearing down of shoes, including moccasins and loafers, has become relevant now. As an example, he cited photos from the show of the Italian brand Fendi. Thus, in the posted shots, the models appeared in the said products with crumpled backs.

“It’s a handy trick, but would you dare to repeat it?” the author of the post asked his followers.

In June, it was reported that young people are addicted to sloppy clothes in 2024. We are talking about a fashion trend called “lousy summer” or “trashy fashion”, which is the opposite of the clean girl aesthetic.