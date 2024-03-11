In June 2022, MultiVersus It came in the form of an open beta. For a couple of weeks, the fighting game similar to Super Smash Bros. managed to conquer the public, creating many expectations for its final release. However, by February 2023, 99% of players had abandoned this title, and shortly after the closure of the beta was announced, without any information about its future. As a result, it was believed that Warner Bros. had simply canceled the project. However, Today it has been confirmed that version 1.0 of MultiVersus It already has a release date.

Through a new video, Tony Huynh, director and co-founder of Player First Game, has confirmed that the full release of MultiVersus It will take place on May 28, 2024. This means that the beta period has come to an end, and the studio is ready to deliver us a complete game.

Huynh has confirmed that version 1.0 of MultiVersus It will use the Unreal Engine 5, a graphics engine that allowed them to create much more complex scenarios, animations and designs compared to those we saw in the beta. Similarly, This release will feature new characters, scenarios and a game mode focused entirely on PvE. Lastly, the netcode has been improved, with which we can expect online fights with fewer connection problems.

MultiVersus will arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 28, 2024. Let us remember that a few days ago, Warner Bros. reaffirmed its commitment to games as a service, so this title is one of the strongest cards the company has for this path. On related topics, Walter White could make it to this game. Likewise, you can learn more about the performance of this game here.

Editor's Note:

MultiVersus It is not a bad game, but it does represent all the bad practices of a game as a service and the control of many properties. However, if this title fails, it is likely that Warner Bros. will finally be able to reconsider its business strategies for the video game industry.

Via: MultiVersus