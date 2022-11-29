No surprises at the close of group B. As the days had elapsed, the favorites to go through were England and the United States, and these are the two teams that advance to the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.
Both group matches were played at the same time, and everything was open. In fact, Iran came second after beating Wales, but the United States came reinforced after the good image shown against the English in the previous game. What everyone expected finally happened, the Americans beat the Persians with a goal from Pulisic in the first half, while England beat Wales comfortably with two goals from Rashford and one from Foden.
With these results we already know the first round of 16 matches, which will be the Netherlands against the United States, since the Europeans were first in group A and the Americans second in their team. The other crossing will be between the first group B England, and the second group A, Senegal, which leaves us with two very attractive matches that you should not miss for the world.
1- England: 7 pts / 2 V / 1E / HD: +7
2- United States: 5 pts / 1V / 2E / HD: +1
3- Iran: 3 pts / 1V / 2D / HD: -3
4- Wales: 1 pts / 1E / 2D / HD: -5
Wales is undoubtedly the big disappointment of the group as they have been unable to win a single game and lost against Iran, a team that had only won two games in its World Cup history. On the contrary, the United States has shown a very positive face with several highly talented players who understand each other and who could even surprise against the Netherlands.
